"Moon the People as Teumin Cutting Off the Crime Like Batsusai" (2000) | THE NATIONAL MUSEUM OF MODERN ART, TOKYO

Art / Openings Outside Tokyo

'Kenjiro Okazaki: Retrospective Strata'

TOYOTA MUNICIPAL MUSEUM OF ART

by Yukari Tanaka

Nov. 23-Feb. 24, 2020

Since his first solo exhibition in 1981, Kenjiro Okazaki has pursued various genres, including sculpture, painting, film, media arts, architecture, textiles, scenography, picture books and even drawing using robotic art.

As a follow-up to his 2017 show, “Abstract Art as Impact” at the Toyota Municipal Museum of Art, “Retrospective Strata” unravels theories behind Okazaki’s works and explores the various activities he took part in as an artist.

Pieces on display include “You Wouldn’t Understand, You’re Only a Child” (1997), “I Imagine You Can Hear It, Lady” (1997) and “Trees and Grass of Saumoku Spreading the Good Influence of Kuwahi” (2000).

Toyota Municipal Museum of Art; 8-5-1 Kozakahonmachi, Toyota, Aichi. Toyotashi Stn. 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. ¥1,300. Closed Mon. 0565-34-6610; www.museum.toyota.aichi.jp/en

