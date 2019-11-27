'Treasures from Budapest: European and Hungarian Masterpieces from the Museum of Fine Arts, Budapest and the Hungarian National Gallery'

Dec. 4-March 16, 2020

To celebrate 150 years of Japan-Hungary diplomatic relations, two of Hungary’s largest museums — the Museum of Fine Arts, Budapest and the Hungarian National Gallery — are bringing works to Japan for the first time in 25 years.

Comprising 130 masterpieces, this exhibition traces art from the Renaissance to the early 20th century, with a focus on European and Hungarian paintings, drawings and sculpture. Highlights include masterpieces by Lucas Cranach (1472-1553), Titian (1488/90-1576), El Greco (1541-1614), Renoir (1841-1919) and Monet (1840-1926), and others by 18th- and 19th-century Hungarian artists.

The National Art Center, Tokyo; 7-22-2 Roppongi, Minato-ku, Tokyo. Nogizaka Stn. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. (Fri., Sat. till 8 p.m.). ¥1,700. Closed Tue., Dec. 24-Jan. 7. 03- 5777-8600; budapest.exhn.jp/en



