Art / Openings In Tokyo

'Mina Perhonen / Minagawa Akira: Tsuzuku'

MUSEUM OF CONTEMPORARY ART TOKYO

by Yukari Tanaka

Contributing Writer

Nov. 16-Feb. 16, 2020

Akira Minagawa is a Japanese designer best-known as the founder of the clothing brand Mina Perhonen. Minagawa later expanded his business to the hospitality field through collections of tableware and interior design.

Today, his brand — which celebrates its 25th anniversary in 2020 — continues to design and produce garments from original fabrics that are not only unaffected by trends, but can also be worn and valued for years.

This exhibition explores the keyword tsuzuku, a Japanese term that embodies multiple meanings, including beginning, ending, enhancing, returning, mind and shape. It features textiles, garments, interior goods and tableware as well as Minagawa’s original design drawings, video projects and illustrations.

Museum of Contemporary Art Tokyo; Metropolitan Kiba Park, 4-1-1 Miyoshi, Koto-ku, Tokyo. Kiyosumi-shirakawa Stn. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. ¥1,500. Closed Mon. 03-5777-8600; www.mina-tsuzuku.jp
 
Ticket Giveaway: We have five pairs of tickets to “Mina Perhonen / Minagawa Akira: Tsuzuku” at the Museum of Contemporary Art Tokyo to give to readers. The ticket giveaway is now online only. To apply, visit http://jtimes.jp/tickets. Deadline: Nov. 19.

