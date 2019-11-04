Arashi's official Twitter account, opened Sunday, is shown in a screenshot.

Entertainment News

Top boy band Arashi begins global online distribution of all singles year ahead of ending activities

JIJI, Staff Report

Iconic Japanese boy band Arashi has started global online distribution of all of its singles, about a year ahead of the group’s scheduled suspension of its activities.

Downloading and subscription streaming of all of the five-member group’s past 64 songs as well as a new song became available later Sunday.

The same day, Arashi opened official accounts on five social networking services — Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Weibo.

Its Twitter account had gained some 1.48 million followers and its Instagram account had more than 1.7 million followers as of Monday.

Arashi is the first among entertainers signed to Johnny & Associates, a major Japanese talent agency, to release songs online globally.

“We want our fans to enjoy our songs anytime,” said Jun Matsumoto, 36, one of the members, at a news conference in Tokyo on Sunday.

“Creating an environment that enables people to enjoy music anywhere in the world was a dream of Mr. Johnny Kitagawa,” he said, mentioning the founder of the entertainment agency, who died in July aged 87.

The other four members of Arashi are Masaki Aiba, 36, Kazunari Ninomiya, 36, Satoshi Ono, 38, and Sho Sakurai, 37.

Arashi, which shocked fans earlier this year with an announcement of its decision to suspend activities at the end of 2020, said that it will hold a concert in Beijing next spring — the group’s first performance in China in 11 years. Details will be announced later.

It will also perform live at the new National Stadium in Tokyo on May 15 and 16 next year. The concerts will come before the stadium hosts the opening and closing ceremonies of the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics and Paralympics.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST ENTERTAINMENT NEWS STORIES

ABC News' Amy Robach is seen in March at the 2019 ADAPT Leadership Awards in New York. ABC News is defending itself against charges that it was afraid to air an interview with a Jeffrey Epstein accuser after video emerged Tuesday showing Robach venting about her story. ABC says that Robach's 2015 interview with accuser Virginia Roberts didn't have enough corroborating evidence.
ABC denies sitting on story, says irked reporter's 2015 interview with Jeffrey Epstein accuser wa...
ABC News faced questions Tuesday about whether it was reluctant to air a sensitive story about alleged sexual misconduct after a leaked video emerged of its reporter complaining about how her bosse...
This image released by HBO shows the cast of "Sesame Street" during a celebration of their 50th season of the popular children's TV show. This first episode of "Sesame Street" aired in the fall of 1969.
'Goodness and humor' celebrated as 'Sesame Street' turns 50, still educating kids
Fifty years ago, beloved entertainer Carol Burnett appeared on the very first broadcast of a quirky TV program that featured a bunch of furry puppets. Blink and you might miss it, but Burnett fo...
Image Not Available
Gay Byrne, Ireland's 'most influential broadcaster,' dies at 85
Ireland's best known television personality, Gay Byrne, who hosted "The Late Late Show" for almost 40 years, died aged 85 on Monday, and was hailed by the prime minister as the "most influential br...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Arashi's official Twitter account, opened Sunday, is shown in a screenshot.

, , ,