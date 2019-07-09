'Visible Nature / Invisible Nature: Lois Weinberger'

July 13-Oct. 20

Born in 1947 in a village in Tyrol — a mountainous region of Austria — Lois Weinberger grew up drawing plants and animals. As he developed as an artist, he continued to be inspired by the uncontrolled growth of nature, making it the main focus of his work.

For Weinberger, what he calls “visible nature” (plants) and “invisible nature” or “intellectual nature” (its spirit and untamed properties) is of importance. He often creates and cultivates different ways to allow nature to express itself visibly and then extracts intellectual finds, political or otherwise, from observations of details that are usually dismissed or ignored.

This exhibition explores the often humorous world of Weinberger through 120 works, comprising drawings, photographs, sculptures, video and murals.

Watari-um, The Watari Museum of Contemporary Art; 3-7-6 Jingumae, Shibuya, Tokyo. Gaienmae Stn. 11 a.m.-7 p.m. (Wed. till 9 p.m.). ¥1,000. Closed Mon. 03-3402-3001; www.watarium.co.jp