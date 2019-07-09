Lois Weinberger's "Untitled" (1996)

Art / Openings In Tokyo

'Visible Nature / Invisible Nature: Lois Weinberger'

WATARI-UM, THE WATARI MUSEUM OF CONTEMPORARY ART

by Yukari Tanaka

July 13-Oct. 20

Born in 1947 in a village in Tyrol — a mountainous region of Austria — Lois Weinberger grew up drawing plants and animals. As he developed as an artist, he continued to be inspired by the uncontrolled growth of nature, making it the main focus of his work.

For Weinberger, what he calls “visible nature” (plants) and “invisible nature” or “intellectual nature” (its spirit and untamed properties) is of importance. He often creates and cultivates different ways to allow nature to express itself visibly and then extracts intellectual finds, political or otherwise, from observations of details that are usually dismissed or ignored.

This exhibition explores the often humorous world of Weinberger through 120 works, comprising drawings, photographs, sculptures, video and murals.

Watari-um, The Watari Museum of Contemporary Art; 3-7-6 Jingumae, Shibuya, Tokyo. Gaienmae Stn. 11 a.m.-7 p.m. (Wed. till 9 p.m.). ¥1,000. Closed Mon. 03-3402-3001; www.watarium.co.jp

LATEST ART STORIES

Left to right: One of the 18th-century blue-and-white lidded porcelain rice bowls that were favorites of Soetsu Yanagi, and an ornamental lacquerware sake container decorated with mother-of-pearl inlay (18th century).
How folk craft found its place in the art world
'Japanese Tableware" at The Japan Folk Crafts Museum includes 150 pieces ranging from the 16th to 20th centuries — including pottery, porcelain and lacquerware from Japan, Korea and China ...
Ei-Q 's "Stroll" from the portfolio "Dreams in the Middy" (1951)
'Children and Adults: What Does This Look Like?'
July 13-Sept. 23 Highlighting the materials, techniques and expressions of 60 eye-catching works selected from the Ashiya City Museum of Art and History's contemporary art collection, this exhib...
"Untitled" (2004) Takahashi Ryutaro Collection
'Izumi Kato: Like a Rolling Snowball'
July 13-Jan. 13, 2020 Izumi Kato began his career as a painter during the 1990s and later focused on wooden sculptures from the 2000s. Now based in Tokyo and Hong Kong, he is internationally ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Lois Weinberger's "Untitled" (1996)