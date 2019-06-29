Books / Reviews | ESSENTIAL READING FOR JAPANOPHILES

'Tokyo: City of Stories': An homage to the megacity

by Stephen Mansfield

Contributing Writer

It is slightly dismaying that Tokyo, the largest city on earth, has had only a relatively small body of serious work written about it in English. Cultural geographer Paul Waley is one of a handful of writers — Edward Fowler, Roman Adrian Cybriwsky, Edward Seidensticker and Hidenobu Jinnai among them — that we turn to for informed and creative interpretations of the megalopolis.

Tokyo: City of Stories, by Paul Waley.
288 pages
WEATHERHILL, Nonfiction.

A considerable amount of urban development and physical warping has taken place since the book was published in 1991, but “Tokyo: City of Stories” remains as germane today to our understanding of the mechanisms of change as it did when it first appeared. While paying heed to the history of Tokyo’s major commercial and entertainment hubs, Waley’s inclinations are to eschew the odorless glass and titanium towers, the brilliant corporate centers of the city, in preference for districts soaked in human narrative.

Employing a mix of scholarly fieldwork and serendipity, the author guides us through a number of overlooked sites, like the old literary denizen of Negishi; the now dismal Senzoku Yon-chome, once a major pleasure quarter; the flophouses of Sanya; and the smidgens of Meiji Era (1868-1912) residential architecture found in the backstreets of Honjo.

Waley’s incisive descriptions of the city, by turns critical, wistful and elegiac, teach us that, though we may condemn the urban bricolage superimposed on the older, more graceful quarters of the city, they are integral strata and encrustations of an organic mass that is, despite its manifold imperfections, a wonder to behold.

LATEST BOOKS STORIES

'Diva Nation': Feminine empowerment throughout Japan's history
Edited by Laura Miller and Rebecca Copeland, "Diva Nation" celebrates the diversity and impact of Japan's wow-women. From historical examples like Queen Himiko and Izumo no Okuni, the founder of...
A student's story: Janet Pocorobba started playing the shamisen after arriving in Japan and has written a memoir of her experiences and relationship with her teacher.
'The Fourth String: A Memoir of Sensei and Me': Music, life and reflections on the space in between
Janet Pocorobba's "The Fourth String" reconfigures the typical Japan fish-out-of-water memoir into a meditation on music and mastery, relationships, culture and narrative. Pocorobba was 28 years ol...
'The Woman in the White Kimono': Love and loss in postwar Japan
Tori, an investigative reporter in Michigan, is stunned to discover through her father's deathbed confession that she may have a sister in Japan. After he dies, she sells his collectible Cadilla...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

,