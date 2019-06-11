"Bowl" (1980s) by Lucie Rie | THE MUSEUM OF CERAMIC ART, HYOGO

Art / Openings Outside Tokyo

'Modernity & Elegance: The British Ceramics Collection'

THE MUSEUM OF CERAMIC ART, HYOGO

June 15-Sept. 29

Since 2006, The Museum of Ceramic Art, Hyogo, has routinely drawn attention to a number of British ceramicists, including Bernard Leach (1887-1979), who studied pottery in Japan and was involved in the mingei (Japanese folk art) movement, and Lucie Rie (1902-95), who was also influenced by Japanese design.

Four artists — Leach, Rie, Hans Coper (1920-81) and Jennifer Lee — each with similar techniques but distinct aesthetics — have been brought together for this showcase of hand-thrown pottery from the U.K. Focusing on the modernity and elegance of forms, exhibition highlights include “Vase” (1978) by Rie and “Pale, Flashed Granite and Olive Band” (2016) by Lee.

The Museum of Ceramic Art, Hyogo; 4 Kamitachikui, Konda-cho, Tanba Sasayama, Hyogo. Aino Stn. 10 a.m.- 6 p.m. (Sat., Sun in July and Aug. 9:30 a.m.-7 p.m.). ¥600. Closed Mon. 079-597-3961; www.mcart.jp/english

LATEST ART STORIES

Nagayama Koin's "Camels"
The Osakan artists who bucked the system
'Do You Know Osaka Painting Circles?" ("Gozonji Desu-ka? Osaka Gadan") at the Shokado Garden Art Museum questions whether visitors know of Osaka's early modern painters. This is not disingenuous...
An early 20th-century ceremonial cloth pidan (textile used for special occasions)
'Ikat Textiles From the World'
June 14-Sept. 10 Across the world, ikat, resist-dyeing yarn before it is woven into a fabric, is one of the most practiced techniques of patterning textiles. There are three ways to produce ikat...
"Landfall (tree)" (2007)
'Ryo Fujimoto: "Where is the Cloud Focus?"'
June 14-July 15 Inspired by intangible themes, such as truth and distance, Ryo Fujimoto blurs the line between reality and the imagination with photography and installation works. He uses unusua...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

"Bowl" (1980s) by Lucie Rie | THE MUSEUM OF CERAMIC ART, HYOGO