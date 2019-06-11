'Modernity & Elegance: The British Ceramics Collection'

June 15-Sept. 29

Since 2006, The Museum of Ceramic Art, Hyogo, has routinely drawn attention to a number of British ceramicists, including Bernard Leach (1887-1979), who studied pottery in Japan and was involved in the mingei (Japanese folk art) movement, and Lucie Rie (1902-95), who was also influenced by Japanese design.

Four artists — Leach, Rie, Hans Coper (1920-81) and Jennifer Lee — each with similar techniques but distinct aesthetics — have been brought together for this showcase of hand-thrown pottery from the U.K. Focusing on the modernity and elegance of forms, exhibition highlights include “Vase” (1978) by Rie and “Pale, Flashed Granite and Olive Band” (2016) by Lee.

The Museum of Ceramic Art, Hyogo; 4 Kamitachikui, Konda-cho, Tanba Sasayama, Hyogo. Aino Stn. 10 a.m.- 6 p.m. (Sat., Sun in July and Aug. 9:30 a.m.-7 p.m.). ¥600. Closed Mon. 079-597-3961; www.mcart.jp/english