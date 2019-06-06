Akira (left) and Lin Chiling | KYODO

Entertainment News

Akira of Exile marries Taiwanese supermodel and actress Lin Chiling

Staff Report

Akira, 37, a member of top Japanese dance group Exile, and Taiwanese supermodel and actress Lin Chiling, 44, announced they got married on Thursday.

The two came to know each other in 2011 when they acted together in a stage drama titled “Red Cliff,” and started their relationship last year, Akira wrote in a message posted on his website (https://m.ex-m.jp/artist/index/7).

Lin meanwhile posted a photo of the two on her Instagram account, writing: “With love and courage, I got married.”

Lin, who is often touted as the No.1 Taiwanese actress, reportedly speaks Mandarin, Cantonese, Japanese and English.

“We have been attracted to each other and strongly hope that we can keep walking on together as life partners,” Akira wrote.

“From the bottom of my heart I sincerely hoped I can make her happy as I thanked her for accepting me as I am with a smile,” Akira wrote, explaining the reason the two decided to get married.

