Art / Openings Outside Tokyo

'Bijin-ga: The World of Fine Feminine Beauty'

ADACHI MUSEUM OF ART

by Yukari Tanaka

June 1-Aug. 30

During the Meiji Era (1868-1912), portraits of beautiful women — which later became known as bijinga — evolved to focus on not only physical beauty, but also inner beauty. During this time, many artists excelled at bijinga, including Kiyokata Kaburaki (1878-1972), who was acclaimed for emotionally rich portraits; Shinsui Ito (1898-1972), who depicted real women rather than models; and Uemura Shoen (1875-1949), a female artist who brought a sense of dignity and refinement to the women she portrayed.

Marking the 70th anniversary of the death of Uemura, this exhibition brings together her works with that of other renowned artists and includes her “Daughter Miyuki” (1914), Shinsui’s “Persian Cat” (1957) and Yokoyama Taikan’s “Bamboo Forest” (1917).

Adachi Museum of Art; 320 Furukawa-cho, Yasugi, Shimane. Yasugi Stn. 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. ¥2,300. 0854-28-7111; www.adachi-museum.or.jp/en
 
Ticket Giveaway: We have three pairs of tickets to “Bijin-ga: The World of Fine Feminine Beauty” at the Adachi Museum of Art to give to readers. The ticket giveaway is now online only. To apply, visit jtimes.jp/tickets. Deadline: June 4.

LATEST ART STORIES

Installation view of "Yu Araki: Le Souvenir Du Japon"
Yu Araki: What you get is what you see
For fans of Stanley Kubrick's "2001: A Space Odyssey," hearing Johan Strauss II's "The Blue Danube" coming up through the red-carpeted stairwell of the Shiseido Gallery is a real treat. Kubrick ...
'B29 and Homeland: From My Childhood to Andy Warhol'
May 31-July 6 Renowned for brightly colored, visually arresting works, artist and graphic designer Tadanori Yokoo's works often feature a seemingly eclectic range of motifs and cultural referenc...
Sachiko Kazama's "Dyslimpic 2680" (2018)
'Plans for Tokyo 2019: Vol.2 Sachiko Kazama'
June 1-July 13 Sachiko Kazama's monochrome woodcut prints are an exploration of the past from the viewpoint of the present. Her works, which often feature historical motifs within present-day la...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge