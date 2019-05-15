Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg gets 'best fight' MTV Movie award nod

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg scored nominations on Tuesday for the 2019 MTV Movie and TV awards, where she will compete for top honors with blockbuster offerings “Game of Thrones” and “Avengers: Endgame.”

The diminutive liberal justice, 86, got four nods at the youth-oriented awards show, including “best fight” and “best real-life hero” courtesy of the 2018 documentary “RBG” that chronicled her legal legacy and rise to become an unexpected pop culture icon, especially among women.

The MTV Movie and TV awards usually focus on crowd-pleasing movies and TV shows and have become an irreverent antidote to the winter Hollywood awards season, which honors more serious fare. Winners are chosen by fans voting online and will be announced at a ceremony airing on June 17.

“RBG,” which also was Oscar-nominated earlier this year, got nods for best documentary as well as in the new MTV category, “most-meme-able moment.”

Ginsburg became the first public figure to be nominated in the popular best fight category, in which she was cited for battling “inequality.” Her rivals include fictional characters in clashes from “Captain Marvel” and medieval fantasy television series “Game of Thrones.”

Ginsburg also featured in the new MTV category of best real-life hero alongside tennis star Serena Williams and Australian comedian Hannah Gadsby.

“Game of Thrones” and Marvel superhero film “Avengers: Endgame” — already the all-time second-biggest movie after 2009’s “Avatar” — got four nominations each. They included nods for stars Robert Downey Jr, Josh Brolin, Emilia Clarke and Maisie Williams.

MTV again dispensed with gender classifications, placing men and women together in performance categories in a move to embrace equality and gender fluidity.

The June awards ceremony from the California beach city of Santa Monica will be hosted by “Shazam!” star Zachary Levi.