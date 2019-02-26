'Realms of Color: The Creation by Ernst Haas'

March 1-May 31

A pioneer of color photography, Austria-born American photographer Ernst Haas (1921-86) was one of the most influential photographers of his time. He helped establish color photography as a form of artistic expression during the 1950s and was often referred to as “the magician of colors.”

Haas began experimenting with color images in 1949 and, in 1962, he became the first photographer to hold a color photography solo exhibition at the Museum of Modern Art in New York.

The 21 works featured in this exhibition hail from “The Creation,” a photo book of Haas masterpieces published in 1971. All are made as dye-transfer prints — a photographic printing technique that, because of its complexity and cost, has been dying out since the ’90s.

Fujifilm Square; Tokyo Midtown 9-7-3 Akasaka, Minato-ku, Tokyo. Roppongi Stn. 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Free. 03-6271-3350; fujifilmsquare.jp/en