"Volcano, Surtsey, Iceland" (1965), from "The Creation" | ERNST HAAS / GETTY IMAGES

Art / Openings In Tokyo

'Realms of Color: The Creation by Ernst Haas'

FUJIFILM SQUARE

by Yukari Tanaka

March 1-May 31

A pioneer of color photography, Austria-born American photographer Ernst Haas (1921-86) was one of the most influential photographers of his time. He helped establish color photography as a form of artistic expression during the 1950s and was often referred to as “the magician of colors.”

Haas began experimenting with color images in 1949 and, in 1962, he became the first photographer to hold a color photography solo exhibition at the Museum of Modern Art in New York.

The 21 works featured in this exhibition hail from “The Creation,” a photo book of Haas masterpieces published in 1971. All are made as dye-transfer prints — a photographic printing technique that, because of its complexity and cost, has been dying out since the ’90s.

Fujifilm Square; Tokyo Midtown 9-7-3 Akasaka, Minato-ku, Tokyo. Roppongi Stn. 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Free. 03-6271-3350; fujifilmsquare.jp/en

LATEST ART STORIES

Makoto Aida's "Demonstration Machine for One Person (Against Salaryman)" (2005)
The complicated perception of heroism
This year, the contemporary artist/provocateur Makoto Aida took inspiration from a 19th-century Kuniyoshi Utagawa woodblock print in which the 10th-century princess and witch, Takiyasha, summone...
Installation view of Art Fair Tokyo 2018
'Art Fair Tokyo 2019'
March 8-10 Art Fair Tokyo is the largest art fair in Japan and the oldest in Asia. When it first launched as the Nippon International Contemporary Art Fair (NICAF) in 1992, it was the fi...
"Beauty and The Beast"
'Errol Le Cain, The Enchanter of Images'
Feb. 23-March 31 Born in Singapore, Errol Le Cain (1941-1989) spent his early childhood in India until he moved to the U.K. by himself at the age of 17 to study animation. Settled in the...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

"Volcano, Surtsey, Iceland" (1965), from "The Creation" | ERNST HAAS / GETTY IMAGES