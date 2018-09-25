‘Nana Kuromiya: Utsutsu’

Sept. 29-Oct. 27

After winning the 2014 Wonderwall Award for contemporary art, Kyoto-based artist Nana Kuromiya garnered national attention for her unusual techniques, which were derived from her experimentation with conventional mediums.

For her oil paintings, she uses extra-liquefied pigments to produce a translucent layered effect, while her paper-based works involve overlapping pieces of Japanese washi paper and delicately ink-staining outlines of shapes.

This is Kuromiya’s first solo exhibition at Gallery Nomart and her chosen theme is derived from the word “utsutsu,” which can mean “to move,” “to be photographed” or “to be reflected.”

Gallery Nomart; 3-5-22 Nagata, Joto-ku, Osaka. Fukaebashi Stn. 1 p.m.-7 p.m. Free. Closed Sun., holidays. 06-6964-2323; www.nomart.co.jp/gallery