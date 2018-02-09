Fuji Rock takes a turn toward hip-hop in first lineup announcement that includes Kendrick Lamar and N.E.R.D.

Grammy award-winning rapper Kendrick Lamar and hip-hop group N.E.R.D. were among the acts announced Friday morning to appear at this year’s Fuji Rock Festival.

While the festival is known for its penchant for British rock acts, the announcement of Lamar, N.E.R.D. and Californian hip-hop artist Anderson .Paak drew a few cheers from a small crowd that had gathered in front of Shibuya’s Modi building, where the announcement was broadcast at 10:45 a.m.

KENDRICK LAMARにN.E.R.DってFUJI ROCKまたずいぶんと振り切れてるな — garthtent (@garthtent) February 9, 2018

“Fuji Rock going above and beyond with this Kendrick, N.E.R.D. announcement.”

Other acts that were announced include U.S. indie band Vampire Weekend, EDM producer Skrillex, Scotland’s Chvrches and folk artists Jack Johnson and James Bay. Carla Thomas, the 75-year-old “Queen of Memphis Soul,” is also scheduled to perform.

Fuji Rock Festival is a three-day music event that takes place annually at Naeba Ski Resort in Niigata Prefecture. This year the event will be held from July 27 to 29, and discounted early-bird tickets go on sale today at a cost of ¥39,800 for a three-day pass.

Lamar made his debut at Fuji Rock in 2013 when he played to a packed crowd on the White Stage. The California native swept the rap categories at this year’s Grammys, winning awards for best rap album, performance and song.

Vampire Weekend are Fuji Rock veterans, having played the festival in 2013 and 2010. N.E.R.D. will be making its debut there this year.

Fuji Rock Festival 2018 takes place at Naeba Ski Resort in Niigata Prefecture from July 27 to 29. Early-bird tickets are now on sale. For more information, visit www.fujirock-eng.com