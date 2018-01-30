Feb. 8-March 4

It was a teddy bear that writer Michael Bond gave to his wife as a Christmas gift that inspired “A Bear Called Paddington,” which was published in 1958 to become the first of a hugely popular series of children’s books. Now, the lovable bear, who meets the Brown family at London’s Paddington Station and becomes a member of their household, has become synonymous with England, even though in the story, he’s from Peru.

Original sketches, including those by Peggy Fortnum (the first to illustrate the character), Bond’s writing utensils and rare interview footage have been brought together for this exhibition, which celebrates the 60th anniversary of Paddington Bear in memory of Bond, who died in 2017 at age 91.

Museum “Eki” Kyoto; JR Kyoto Isetan Department Store 7F, 657 Higashishiokojimachi, Shimogyo-ku, Kyoto. Kyoto Stn. 10 a.m.-8 p.m. ¥800. 075-352-1111; kyoto.wjr-isetan.co.jp/museum