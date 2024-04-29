Named, of course, after the iconic beagle, Snoopy is “a ball of curiosity” (as one ARK staffer put it). Still just 3 years old, he’s young and fit and has all the traits you’d expect of a beagle. He watches people very closely, and when he’s out on walks he’ll keep his nose to the ground — an indication of his love of picking up new scents.

Admittedly, Snoopy needs more work on walking nicely on a leash, but dog runs are one of his favorite things. Whether it's racing around or chasing balls, Snoopy is one super-energetic pup.

Snoopy needs a home where someone can keep him company.
As much as he loves being energetic, the opposite is true: Snoopy loves people to bits and loves lapping up every bit of affection he can get, but when he’s left alone, Snoopy has a bark that’s impossible to miss. That’s why he needs a home where someone can keep him company, preferably one where the neighbors aren’t too close (or they’re huge beagle lovers).

Of course, Snoopy may settle down when he finds a real home, but being a beagle — well, let’s just say, I wouldn’t bet on it!

If you are interested in adopting, email ARK at [email protected] or call 050-1557-2763 (English or Japanese) Monday to Saturday (bilingual) for more information. Animal Refuge Kansai (with offices in Kansai and Tokyo) is an NPO founded by U.K. native Elizabeth Oliver. It is dedicated to rescuing and rehoming abandoned animals. All animals are vaccinated, neutered and microchipped. Prospective owners are required to undergo a screening process. Web: www.arkbark.net