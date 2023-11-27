Numbers, numbers, numbers. When a friend read over the first iteration of this piece for me, he suggested that the best way to get it published in a newspaper would be to add numbers — figures, more specifically.

For a moment, that put me off of writing for a newspaper. It reminded me of the Ds and occasional Cs that I earned in my statistics course at school. Numbers are not my forte, never have been. At least, not until December 2020.

These are the numbers that I am most familiar with now: 24 hours, one week, 30 days, two months and so on to this day. I look up from my writing and glance at an app on my phone that reads 997 days. What a number. I’m proud of that number and a bit fearful. Tomorrow, I might have to reset the counter. One day at a time, or so the slogan goes.