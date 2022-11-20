  • This year’s Transgender Awareness Week was marked by a march in Tokyo’s Shinjuku Ward. | GETTY IMAGES
The streets of Shinjuku Ward are often populated by sound trucks blasting beats advertising pop groups and host clubs, but on Nov. 12, a more uplifting ruckus hit the area.

“No LGB without the T!” came shouts from the flatbed of one truck. “Trans rights are human rights!” came shouts from another, both of which were surrounded by marchers carrying banners of blue, pink and white — the colors adopted by the transgender rights movement.

