    The sun hits differently in the autumn. It’s less intense, it comes in at interesting angles and the way it lights the changing colors of the leaves can make it feel like you’re sitting next to a fireplace. | GETTY IMAGES
There’s a Japanese proverb that goes, “Onna gokoro to aki no sora.” It translates as “A woman’s heart and the autumn sky” but it is used to mean something like, “A woman’s feelings and the autumn weather are as fickle as each other.”

It’s probably fair to assume that a man came up with this proverb, and that its usage might be less well-received these days than in the past. Even so, I have to say that a bit of fickleness or variation in the sky would be very welcome right now. After months of oppressive summer heat, it would be nice to feel the sun’s rays coming in at a different angle, which would indicate the transition into autumn.

