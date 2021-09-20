Claude was one of dozens of dogs that were taken into custody in 2013 in Hyogo Prefecture from a situation that could at best be called a “free-for-all.”

The dogs had food put out for them, sure, but nothing else was done in the way of care or contact on behalf of their owner. They were all kept together in order to breed and ARK ended up with 34 of them. The pound got six.

Claude was 2 years old at the time. He had never had any contact with humans at the time, that meant he had never been walked. He was so timid that he would chew through his lead at first to get away from people.

Thankfully, Claude is a different dog now. He loves walks and he loves the dog run. He’s also very affectionate once he gets to know you, to the point where he’ll crave your attention. That said, he’s not a dependent type. He loves toys and is good at amusing himself.

Well-behaved at the vet’s and the groomer’s, Claude is a dog worth getting to know. We hope someone will give him a chance at a real home all his own. We’re hoping it’s you!

If you are interested in adopting Claude, email ARK at Tokyoark@arkbark.net or call 050-1557-2763 Monday to Saturday (bilingual) for more information. Tokyo ARK is an NPO founded by Briton Elizabeth Oliver. It is dedicated to rescuing and rehoming abandoned animals. All animals are vaccinated, neutered and microchipped. Prospective owners are requested to undergo a screening process. Web: www.arkbark.net.

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)