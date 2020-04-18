Plastic overload

Middle-aged man: The new coronavirus seems to have inspired supermarkets in Tokyo to add even more layers of plastic to their retail operations these days.

— Tokyu Store supermarket, Jiyugaoka, Meguro-ku, Tokyo. Overheard by The J

apan Times On Sunday

Overheard a conversation you’d like to share? Simply fill out the online submission form at jtimes.jp/overheard. Please recount the conversation in the format above and be sure to provide a description of the participants (age, male/female, nationality if relevant, etc.), note where the conversation took place and include any other context that might be necessary.