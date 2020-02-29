Telling it like it is

North American man #1: I think I’m still drunk from last night.

North American man #2: Why? What did you do last night?

North American man #1: I drank.

— Yokohama Country & Athletic Club, Yamate, Yokohama. Overheard by a

Japan Times On Sunday reader

Overheard a conversation you’d like to share? Simply fill out the online submission form at jtimes.jp/overheard. Please recount the conversation in the format above and be sure to provide a description of the participants (age, male/female, nationality if relevant, etc.), note where the conversation took place and include any other context that might be necessary.