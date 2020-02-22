An old head on young shoulders

Elementary school child: When will I be tall enough to hold the strap?

Mom: When you’re older.

Elementary school child: As old as you, mom?

— Nanboku Line, Tokyo. Overheard by The Japan Times On Sunday

