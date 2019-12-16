A giant among dogs: Argos is named after the 100-eyed giant of Greek mythology. | SEITARO MATSUO

Our Lives | ADOPT ME!

Argos is hoping for a miracle this holiday season

The fact that Argos is here at all is something of a miracle. Dumped before dawn at ARK in May, this white Japanese Akita, believed to be about 5 years old, was in horrific condition.

A staff member found him lying on his side, extremely underweight and with what looked to be acid burns over his entire body. Taken immediately to a veterinarian, it was learned that Argos had an immune-disorder disease that had allowed sarcoptic mange to take over. A very controllable condition, severe neglect and most likely ignorance that he could be helped at all, had no doubt allowed the condition to worsen to the point that most people would have chosen to put the dog down. Thankfully, everyone pulled together to help.

Named after the 100-eyed giant of Greek mythology, Argos was quarantined and, with proper medical attention and lots of love, slowly grew in strength as his condition improved. The dog we see now is a totally new animal with an extremely gentle nature, a heart of gold and what turned out to be a goofy and fun-loving personality.

His story is not over yet. Argos needs a quiet and loving home, one with little or no stress that will keep him at his best. We’re hoping, that in this season of magic, the miraculous tale of Argos will be complete.

If you are interested in adopting a new pet, email ARK at Tokyoark@arkbark.net or call 050-1557-2763 Monday to Saturday (bilingual) for more information. Tokyo ARK is an NPO founded by Briton Elizabeth Oliver. It is dedicated to rescuing and rehoming abandoned animals. All animals are vaccinated, neutered and microchipped. Prospective owners are requested to undergo a screening process. Web: www.arkbark.net.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST OUR LIVES STORIES

Hashtag justice: Social media campaigns undoubtedly had impact in getting Japanese companies, and advertising in particular, to take a second look at problematic representations of non-Japanese people in the media.
The push for change in the 2010s: The first step is recognizing the problem
The longer I live in Japan, the better I get at reading the atmosphere. And at the moment, the atmosphere is hinting at some significant changes. The Asahi Shimbun recently published a cartoon d...
Together at last: Fuka Fujimura says that since adopting Lionel she and her father have discussed topics like the problems with pet shops.
Fate brings a new family member into the Fujimuras' home
Lionel, who was featured in this space in March as one of the last of his siblings still waiting to be adopted, has at last found a new home with Fuka Fujimura and her father, Keisuke. Even befo...
Open bar: Sultan "Sam" Vidhani welcomes eager language learners of all stripes to Sam's Bar TalkEigo in Fukuoka's Chuo Ward.
With great knowledge comes a great chilled beer
I was about to go to my first-ever French language-exchange gathering in Fukuoka. I had invited along my friend Max, intent on keeping our French fort et bien vivant — alive and kicking. ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

A giant among dogs: Argos is named after the 100-eyed giant of Greek mythology. | SEITARO MATSUO