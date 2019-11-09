Voices | OVERHEARD

You shall not pass (without first needing to disturb me)

American woman #1: And then there’s those people who crowd around the barriers at the entrance to a park and scowl at you for asking them to let you pass as if you’re disturbing them.

American woman #2: Maybe they don’t see you approaching?

American woman #1: They don’t see me coming?

— Shibuya Station, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo. Overheard by The Japan Times On Sunday

Overheard a conversation you’d like to share? Simply fill out the online submission form at jtimes.jp/overheard. Please recount the conversation in the format above and be sure to provide a description of the participants (age, male/female, nationality if relevant, etc.), note where the conversation took place and include any other context that might be necessary.

