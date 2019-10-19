Setting one's teeth on edge

North American man: The very last thing you want to hear your dentist say when he first looks inside your mouth is “Oh!” as he spots something that appears to take him by surprise.

— Dental clinic waiting room, Meguro-ku, Tokyo. Overheard by The Japan Times On Sunday

Overheard a conversation you’d like to share? Simply fill out the online submission form at jtimes.jp/overheard. Please recount the conversation in the format above and be sure to provide a description of the participants (age, male/female, nationality if relevant, etc.), note where the conversation took place and include any other context that might be necessary.