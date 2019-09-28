If looks could kill

Foreign man #1: Are red spider lilies really poisonous?

Foreign man #2: They must be. I mean, who would dare eat something that looks like that?

— Yoyogi Park, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo. Overheard by The Japan Times On Sunday

Overheard a conversation you’d like to share? Simply fill out the online submission form at jtimes.jp/overheard. Please recount the conversation in the format above and be sure to provide a description of the participants (age, male/female, nationality if relevant, etc.), note where the conversation took place and include any other context that might be necessary.



IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5 GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES