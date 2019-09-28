If looks could kill

Foreign man #1: Are red spider lilies really poisonous?
Foreign man #2: They must be. I mean, who would dare eat something that looks like that?
— Yoyogi Park, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo. Overheard by The Japan Times On Sunday
