Voices | OVERHEARD

If looks could kill

Foreign man #1: Are red spider lilies really poisonous?

Foreign man #2: They must be. I mean, who would dare eat something that looks like that?

— Yoyogi Park, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo. Overheard by The Japan Times On Sunday

Overheard a conversation you’d like to share? Simply fill out the online submission form at jtimes.jp/overheard. Please recount the conversation in the format above and be sure to provide a description of the participants (age, male/female, nationality if relevant, etc.), note where the conversation took place and include any other context that might be necessary.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST VOICES STORIES

Image Not Available
Rugby World Cup criminals
Editor: Only four teams have ever won the Rugby World Cup. Can you guess know which ones? Editorial assistant: New Zealand ... South Africa ... England and ... Papua New Guinea? ...
Cultural disconnection: Being confronted with your homeland's worst traits can create an awkward situation, but one that might lead to an opportunity for education.
My first 'Hitler moment'
While vacationing in Saitama Prefecture recently, two cheerful-looking elderly gentlemen politely inquired about my nationality after complimenting my 5-year-old daughter's cuteness. When I told th...
Watch and learn: It's good to observe how your colleagues act in the office and follow their lead. Avoid sticking out.
Be proactive, not reactive, as an intern
The first day at my summer internship started with a crisis. Faced with Tokyo's morning rush hour, I had no idea which of the trains — all seemingly headed in the same direction — was the right one...

,