Rugby World Cup criminals

Editor: Only four teams have ever won the Rugby World Cup. Can you guess know which ones?

Editorial assistant: New Zealand … South Africa … England and … Papua New Guinea?

Editor: I’ll give you a hint, the team’s full of criminals.

Editorial assistant: Canada?

— Kojimachi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo. Overheard by The Japan Times On Sunday

