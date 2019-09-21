Voices | OVERHEARD

Rugby World Cup criminals

Editor: Only four teams have ever won the Rugby World Cup. Can you guess know which ones?

Editorial assistant: New Zealand … South Africa … England and … Papua New Guinea?

Editor: I’ll give you a hint, the team’s full of criminals.

Editorial assistant: Canada?

— Kojimachi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo. Overheard by The Japan Times On Sunday

Overheard a conversation you’d like to share? Simply fill out the online submission form at jtimes.jp/overheard. Please recount the conversation in the format above and be sure to provide a description of the participants (age, male/female, nationality if relevant, etc.), note where the conversation took place and include any other context that might be necessary.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST VOICES STORIES

Cultural disconnection: Being confronted with your homeland's worst traits can create an awkward situation, but one that might lead to an opportunity for education.
My first 'Hitler moment'
While vacationing in Saitama Prefecture recently, two cheerful-looking elderly gentlemen politely inquired about my nationality after complimenting my 5-year-old daughter's cuteness. When I told th...
Watch and learn: It's good to observe how your colleagues act in the office and follow their lead. Avoid sticking out.
Be proactive, not reactive, as an intern
The first day at my summer internship started with a crisis. Faced with Tokyo's morning rush hour, I had no idea which of the trains — all seemingly headed in the same direction — was the right one...
Image Not Available
Sleeping like a lady
American woman #1: That was some storm last night, wasn't it? I didn't get much sleep. American woman #2: Really? I slept through the whole thing. American woman #1: How'd you ma...