Our Lives | ADOPT ME!

It's a film, it's an island ... no, it's a lovable canine!

Does the name “Stromboli” elicit images of the volcanic island off the coast of Italy for you? How about the 1950 film starring Ingrid Bergman, or the delicious turnover?

Well, the fine folks at ARK would like to introduce you to a new Stromboli, and he’s the cutest little canine you’re ever gonna meet.

Unlike the other Stromboli’s, this one has a whole lot of love to give. In a nutshell, he’s a doll, a 12-year-old shih tzu who lost his home when his owner needed to be hospitalized for the long term. Stromboli came to ARK a year and a half ago and still hasn’t been able to find a home. His age seems to put people off, but it shouldn’t. He’s healthy, spry and an absolute gentleman.

Thanks to his easygoing nature, he’s also chill and sweet with everyone — kids, dogs, even cats and vets! Please give this old fellow some love in his golden years. You’ll be in his heart for the rest of his life.

If you are interested in adopting Stromboli, email ARK at Tokyoark@arkbark.net or call 050-1557-2763 Monday to Saturday (bilingual) for more information. Tokyo ARK is an NPO founded by Briton Elizabeth Oliver. It is dedicated to rescuing and rehoming abandoned animals. All animals are vaccinated, neutered and microchipped. Prospective owners are requested to undergo a screening process. Web: www.arkbark.net

Open some doors: Stromboli has a super easygoing nature that makes it easy for him to get along with kids, dogs and even vets. | HARUNA AKIYAMA