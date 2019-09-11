Our Lives | ADOPT ME!

Full tilt: Setamaru has energy to burn

Full tilt: Need a pickup? A break from the hum-drum? If so, then this ginger ball of energy is for you. He’s called Setamaru, a name coined from the Tokyo Ward where he was found. Born sometime this spring, he’s still new to life and he’s taken it by the horns. And he wants more of it. He wants to get to know you, to own you and everything around him: cats, dogs, toys, bags — everything is there for him to experience. Setamaru can’t get enough of life and he loves nothing more than to rocket around his foster home chasing toys and anyone who wants to join in the game. He does wind down, though, and then it’s time to curl up with you. He loves people and needs friends — the more the merrier. Setamaru is far better than another jolt of caffeine because, in the end, he’ll have you laughing as well. And that’s no joke.

If you are interested in adopting a pet, email ARK at Tokyoark@arkbark.net or call 050-1557-2763 Monday to Saturday (bilingual) for more information. Tokyo ARK is an NPO founded by Briton Elizabeth Oliver. It is dedicated to rescuing and rehoming abandoned animals. All animals are vaccinated, neutered and microchipped. Prospective owners are requested to undergo a screening process. Web: www.arkbark.net

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST OUR LIVES STORIES

Better things to do: While A Masso performed a comedy set in which they suggested Naomi Osaka "bleach" her skin, the tennis champion was busy winning the Pan Pacific Open in Osaka.
Say bad thing, read boilerplate apology: Japan, we can do better
On Sept. 22, as tennis great Naomi Osaka was delighting fans with her victory at the Pan Pacific Open in Osaka, a two-woman comedy act called A Masso was performing at an event in which they made r...
Our house: Rebecca and Hiroaki Takeuchi pose with their dogs McCoy (left) and Xen (center).
The real McCoy finds a real family to love
Some years ago, Rebecca and Hiroaki Takeuchi looked to ARK to find a pal for their aging dog. They found dog's best friend in "a very stoic little fellow" they named Xen. When the older dog died...
Days gone by: Shiraishi Island's port in the 1950s. Motorized boats came to the area in the 1930s, which led to the island's residents changing the way they fished.
Lifestyles on the Seto Inland Sea change with advancements in the fishing industry
When I first came to Japan, I was stunned by the beauty of the Seto Inland Sea. Its thousands of peaked islands look as if they'd dropped straight from the sky and settled like gum drops on the ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

HARUNA AKIYAMA | HARUNA AKIYAMA