Full tilt: Setamaru has energy to burn

Full tilt: Need a pickup? A break from the hum-drum? If so, then this ginger ball of energy is for you. He’s called Setamaru, a name coined from the Tokyo Ward where he was found. Born sometime this spring, he’s still new to life and he’s taken it by the horns. And he wants more of it. He wants to get to know you, to own you and everything around him: cats, dogs, toys, bags — everything is there for him to experience. Setamaru can’t get enough of life and he loves nothing more than to rocket around his foster home chasing toys and anyone who wants to join in the game. He does wind down, though, and then it’s time to curl up with you. He loves people and needs friends — the more the merrier. Setamaru is far better than another jolt of caffeine because, in the end, he’ll have you laughing as well. And that’s no joke.

If you are interested in adopting a pet, email ARK at Tokyoark@arkbark.net or call 050-1557-2763 Monday to Saturday (bilingual) for more information. Tokyo ARK is an NPO founded by Briton Elizabeth Oliver. It is dedicated to rescuing and rehoming abandoned animals. All animals are vaccinated, neutered and microchipped. Prospective owners are requested to undergo a screening process. Web: www.arkbark.net