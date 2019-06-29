Voices | OVERHEARD

Tokyo in Tokyo

Student #1: Every time I get lost, I just ask someone where Tokyo is.

Student #2: Tokyo? But you live in Tokyo.

Student #1: No, no. Tokyo Station.

Student #2: Does that really help?

Student #1: Not when I have to come here.

— Takadanobaba Station, Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo. Overheard by The Japan Times On Sunday

Overheard a conversation you’d like to share? Simply fill out the online submission form at jtimes.jp/overheard. Please recount the conversation in the format above and be sure to provide a description of the participants (age, male/female, nationality if relevant, etc.), note where the conversation took place and include any other context that might be necessary.

