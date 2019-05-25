Singing from the same songbook

Girl #1: What sing shall we song? [sic]

Girl #2: Any sing is OK.

— Kama Sutra Karaoke Bar in Higashi-Shinsaibashi, Chuo-ku, Osaka. Overheard by Japan Times On Sunday reader Hugh Dunit

