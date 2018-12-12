D-O-G spells love: a true evergreen named Juniper

Juniper is touted as “the sweetest, happiest, easiest dog to get along with,” which sounds like just what the season calls for. She’s 8 years old and came to ARK when her owner, who suffered from advanced Alzheimer’s, could no longer care for her. Juniper is well out of the shoe-chewing, crazy puppy stage, but still sprightly and very happy to play. She greets everyone at adoption fairs with exuberant swings of her tail and joy in her eyes, because Juniper likes everyone — other dogs, cats, and all people young and old. She’s a true evergreen. Juniper also walks nicely on a leash, doesn’t pull and is perfect for a first-time owner or just for someone who longs for a best friend. There’s no one better to warm you on the coldest of days or to make you smile on the loneliest of nights. Juniper — there’s no better way to say “love.”

If you are interested in adopting Juniper, email ARK at Tokyoark@arkbark.net or call 050-1557-2763 Monday to Saturday (bilingual) for more info. Tokyo ARK is an NPO founded by Briton Elizabeth Oliver. It is dedicated to rescuing and rehoming abandoned animals. All animals are vaccinated, neutered and microchipped. Prospective owners are requested to undergo a screening process. Web: www.arkbark.net