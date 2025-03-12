Rodrigo Duterte once famously said he "offered no apologies” for the deaths of thousands of Filipinos, who were killed as part of the former president’s brutal drug war.

Those words will no doubt come to haunt him following his arrest Tuesday on an International Criminal Court warrant that accuses him of crimes against humanity.

The former strongman’s detention is a win for a country where hundreds of families are still living with the scars of his anti-narcotics pogroms. Still, the move will plunge the archipelago into an extended period of political chaos. Powerful rival clans that dominate politics will hijack the national conversation again. Filipinos should brace for more upheaval ahead.