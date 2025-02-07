Donald Trump has wasted no time clarifying what “America First” — the dominant idea driving his election campaign — means in practice.

So far, it means a 90-day freeze on most foreign aid spending, as well as the withdrawal of the United States from the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Paris climate agreement.

The ostensible purpose of the foreign aid freeze is to review the efficacy of U.S. programs. I am a strong advocate for getting the best value for every dollar available to assist people in poverty. I founded The Life You Can Save to promote that idea and enable individual donors to find the most cost-effective charities combating extreme poverty.