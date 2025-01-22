As American TikTok users rejoice at the site’s return from its 14-hour hiatus, curmudgeonly critics — me included — wonder whether President Donald Trump can really get around the congressional statute aimed at banning it.

The short answer: Of course, he can.

True, as a legal matter, a president can’t simply suspend the operation of a duly enacted law. As a practical matter, however, Trump will stand in a long line of chief executives who have used prosecutorial discretion to achieve the same end.