Shigeru Ishiba’s tenure as prime minister thus far has been marked by foreign policy fumbles, verbal gaffes and problematic shifts away from the consensus that was forged under former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Abe built a consensus based on protecting a free and open Indo-Pacific and through a delicate balance of engagement, resilience and deterrence toward Japan’s largest trading partner and rival, China. This approach was based on strengthening the Japan-U.S. alliance, diversifying security and strategic partners, investing in the centrality of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and strengthening relations with India.

It also acknowledged that ensuring Taiwan's security was an important public good in the region and that Japan’s security would be directly affected by any crisis involving Taiwan — specifically, China using military force to unify with the island.