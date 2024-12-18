The Sunday after the U.S. Election Day, Jamal Bryant, the senior pastor at the predominantly Black New Birth Missionary Baptist Church, a megachurch in Stonecrest, just east of Atlanta, issued an altar call for the Black women in attendance. Once they had come forward, the Rev. Karri Turner, Bryant’s fiancee at the time and now his wife, told them: "My words and my heart to you this morning is not to charge you to run to another fight, not to charge you to take on another issue. But my charge to you in this moment is to pause and to take a time of Sabbath.”

She added, "We’re just taking a break.”

Turner captured a sentiment that would be shared across the country. Since the election — in which, according to AP VoteCast, 89% of Black women voted for Kamala Harris — the idea of Black women disengaging from politics and taking time to rest has been the subject of quite a bit of news coverage and talk on social media.