Subscribe
Today's print edition
Home Delivery
In Budapest this week, America’s ambassador to Hungary gave one of the most trenchant expressions of values-based foreign policy — and takedowns of a supposed U.S. ally, who shares none of them — that I have heard from a diplomat.
It was refreshing, even inspiring, precisely because it was so undiplomatically blunt. But in the context of November’s U.S. election, this thunderbolt from a superpower felt out of step with the time and frankly harmless.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name
in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.
Your subscription plan doesn't allow commenting. To learn more see our FAQ
Sponsored contents planned and edited by JT Media Enterprise Division.
広告出稿に関するおといあわせはこちらまで
Read more
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.