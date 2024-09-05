Osaka has long suffered from second-city syndrome.

In the shadow of Japan’s capital, where wealth and power are centralized, Osaka has wilted. Tokyo controls more, earns more, spends more. During the nation’s economic downturn, Osaka was harder hit, as competitiveness declined in industries like home electronics; companies increasingly moved their headquarters to Tokyo, and what was once a city of commerce teetered on the brink.

But now, for the first time in years, Osaka has something that will make Tokyoites jealous. It might also serve as a symbol of the merchant city’s push for a comeback.