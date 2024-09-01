The arrest of Telegram founder and Chief Executive Officer Pavel Durov at Le Bourget airport near Paris sent shockwaves through the tech world.

Elon Musk called on France to "free Pavel” to avert a threat to democracy; Paul Graham, the co-founder of leading Silicon Valley accelerator Y Combinator, suggested it would hurt the country’s chances of being "a major startup hub.” Yet while some are citing a French-led assault on free speech and innovation, the reality is more nuanced.

Durov’s detention is not a shocking act of government overreach but the culmination of years of tension between his ultralax approach to oversight and growing concern about Telegram’s role in enabling criminal activity. The charges are extensive and serious, covering Telegram’s complicity in the distribution of child sexual-abuse material (CSAM), drug trafficking and money laundering. While the likes of Meta Platforms, TikTok and Alphabet's YouTube have much stricter bans on such activities, Durov’s arrest should also be taken as a sign that the "no consequences” era for social media is fading as governments push to make companies more accountable for what happens on their apps.