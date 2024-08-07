The "two-plus-two" security talks between the foreign and defense ministers of the U.S. and Japan in Tokyo last month were a pleasant surprise and out of this world.

Japan's liberal media repeated their familiar argument, suggesting that closer integration with Washington might undermine Tokyo’s command independence and increase the nation's reliance on America's nuclear umbrella.

One newspaper went so far as to argue in its editorial that the "further acceleration of Japan-U.S. integration, mainly with China in mind, has been confirmed." It also warned that if this integration becomes too military-oriented, it could increase regional tensions. The paper further questioned, "whether Japan will be able to exercise independent judgment."