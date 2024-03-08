It is hard to find a word that is more relevant to the world’s greatest challenges and policy priorities than “inclusion,” the theme of this year’s International Women’s Day.

Inclusive, green economic growth that benefits all of society is an essential component of sustainable prosperity, social cohesion, competitiveness and geopolitical stability. Supporting a “just transition” that includes all members of our societies is crucial to ensuring that climate action and the digital transformation lead to a more sustainable and secure world.

Gender equality and equal rights are not just a matter of equity; they are also of paramount economic importance. Research from the International Monetary Fund suggests that narrowing the gender gap in labor markets could increase gross domestic product in emerging markets and developing economies by almost 8%. The gains from fully closing the gender gap would be even higher, lifting GDP in those countries by 23% on average.