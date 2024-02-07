The United States has been distracted by the Russia-Ukraine and Israel-Gaza conflicts while Japan is entirely focused on its own domestic scandals and political maneuvering.

Neither country has the will to recognize Taiwan as an “independent, sovereign” country despite that nation’s successful holding of its eighth presidential election since becoming a democracy.

With that backdrop, Taiwan has decided to follow through with its plans to extend compulsory military service for young males from four months to one year in the face of China’s increased diplomatic and military harassment.