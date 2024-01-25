In Japan's National Defense Strategy released in December 2022, the government listed unmanned defense capabilities as one of the key factors for fundamental reinforcement of defense.

The document stated that unmanned assets are often relatively affordable compared to manned equipment, with the great advantage of being able to minimize human loss while operating continuously for a long period of time.

It stated that in approximately 10 years, which corresponds to the fiscal 2032, Japan will accelerate the development and introduction of unmanned assets in air, water and underwater domains in accordance with its geographical characteristics, and expand their full-scale operation.