The two-day Group of Seven foreign ministers' meeting just concluded in Tokyo.

Had it been held 40 days earlier, the international media might have carried just a small article titled "G7 foreign ministers reaffirm continued support for Ukraine and the importance of a free and open Indo-Pacific.”

The Oct. 7 Hamas surprise attack on Israel, however, fundamentally changed the nature of the G7 meeting. Neither government officials nor the mass media in Tokyo could have foreseen such changes.