In the horrific attacks in southern Israel by Hamas on Oct. 7, more than 1,400 Israelis were slaughtered and thousands more injured.

The grotesque violence committed by Hamas included the abduction of more than 200 people, including infants and seniors.

Hamas, at the time of this writing, had so far freed only four hostages, an American mother and daughter and two Israeli women, ages 79 and 85, all for what the group called humanitarian grounds. Its begrudging benevolence is a start; but it is not nearly enough.