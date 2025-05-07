Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has said that the market for artificial intelligence chips in China could reach $50 billion in the next couple of years, making it crucial for U.S. companies to have access to the country.

"It would be a tremendous loss not to be able to address it as an American company,” Huang said in an interview on CNBC. "It’s going to bring back revenues. It’s going to bring back taxes. It’s going to create lots of jobs here in the United States.”

Huang is lobbying against the tightening of restrictions on his company and peers that limit their access to China, the biggest market for semiconductors. The CEO has argued that the move will actually hurt U.S. national security — something the rules are designed to protect.

A recent increase in restrictions led the company to book write-downs of $5.5 billion related to its H20 product. That chip, a less powerful processor designed for the Chinese market, will now require special approval from regulators before it can be shipped to customers in that country.

"The best move is let Americans do American — let us go after it and win it,” he said. The world is "hungry for AI. Let us get the American AI out in front of everybody right now.”