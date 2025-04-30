A total of 195 major Japanese food makers are slated to raise the prices of 478 products in May, mainly processed meat products such as hams and sausages, a survey by Teikoku Databank showed Wednesday.

The monthly number of food products with higher prices will rise 1.9% from a year earlier, the fifth consecutive monthly increase.

The total number of higher-priced food products will reach 14,409 in the first five months of 2025, already exceeding 12,520 in the whole of 2024.

"In addition to the impact of rising raw material prices and labor shortages, higher utility costs are reigniting price increases," a Teikoku Databank official said.

In May, Itoham will raise the prices of 60 products, including hams and sausages, by about 2% to 18%, including virtual price increases achieved by reducing product content. House Foods will increase the sticker prices of 192 products, including curry mixes.