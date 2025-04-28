Japan has stepped up its charm offensive in Southeast Asia by pledging deeper economic cooperation with Vietnam, as both countries face unprecedented economic turmoil as a result of U.S. tariffs and are seeking ways to mitigate potential damage.

In a two-day visit to Hanoi, Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba met with Communist Party officials and state leaders to discuss U.S. tariffs. They talked about the effects of these measures on the global economy and the effects of China's retaliatory tariffs, according to the Foreign Ministry in Tokyo.

Ishiba touched on Japan’s offer to strengthen cooperation with Vietnam in the areas of security, economy and people-to-people exchanges.