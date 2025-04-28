Toyota Industries is poised to surge by the daily limit even as investors scrambled to interpret what Toyota Chairman Akio Toyoda’s proposal to buy out the company would mean for corporate governance at Japan’s largest business group.

Toyota Industries, the company founded by Toyoda’s great-grandfather, formed a special committee after receiving the proposal and hired advisers to review it, it was reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The proposal values Toyota Industries, which makes looms for textile manufacturing as well as parts for Toyota’s cars, at ¥6 trillion ($42 billion), one of the people said, who asked not to be identified because the information isn’t public. The deal would represent a roughly 40% premium over its market capitalization at the close Friday.